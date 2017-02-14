Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 28 nosler factory rifle options
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

28 nosler factory rifle options
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-14-2017, 12:41 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Saint Bonifacius, MN
Posts: 4
28 nosler factory rifle options
I wish Remington offered the 700 sendero in 28 nosler, but since they don't... What is the best factory rifle, currently available for under $2000?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery | Revolutionary new draco barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:28 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC