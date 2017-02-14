Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
28 nosler factory rifle options
02-14-2017
mbruflodt
28 nosler factory rifle options
I wish Remington offered the 700 sendero in 28 nosler, but since they don't... What is the best factory rifle, currently available for under $2000?
