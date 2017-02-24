28 Nosler 195 Berger vs. New 180 ELDM I'm in the middle of building a 28 Nosler and its being throated for the 195 Berger. Just ran a few numbers and it sure looks like the new 180 ELDM just might give the Berger a run for its money as far as on a ballistics calculator. Berger being 3140 with RE33 and the 180 being ?3200fps? with RE33. I'd be interested in hearing about bullet dimensions and what anyone would speculate seating depth, oal and overall performance would be. I know several folks feel the old Amax was a great long range hunting bullet, just thinking and typing here... Might just have to do a bit of playing with the new gun. It's between Retumbo, RE33, and these two projectiles. I know the 175 ELDX loads almost identical to the 195 as far a powder charge and bearing surface goes, can use a similar throated gun.... Need to get to shooting instead of scheming. Would love to see a 185 ELDX sometime soon, just to add some more confusion. Cripes none of this I just typed really makes much sense. I will quit thinking now.