Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 28 Nosler 195 Berger vs. New 180 ELDM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

28 Nosler 195 Berger vs. New 180 ELDM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 10:51 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Missouri River Breaks
Posts: 31
28 Nosler 195 Berger vs. New 180 ELDM
I'm in the middle of building a 28 Nosler and its being throated for the 195 Berger. Just ran a few numbers and it sure looks like the new 180 ELDM just might give the Berger a run for its money as far as on a ballistics calculator. Berger being 3140 with RE33 and the 180 being ?3200fps? with RE33. I'd be interested in hearing about bullet dimensions and what anyone would speculate seating depth, oal and overall performance would be. I know several folks feel the old Amax was a great long range hunting bullet, just thinking and typing here... Might just have to do a bit of playing with the new gun. It's between Retumbo, RE33, and these two projectiles. I know the 175 ELDX loads almost identical to the 195 as far a powder charge and bearing surface goes, can use a similar throated gun.... Need to get to shooting instead of scheming. Would love to see a 185 ELDX sometime soon, just to add some more confusion. Cripes none of this I just typed really makes much sense. I will quit thinking now.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-25-2017, 12:52 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,957
Re: 28 Nosler 195 Berger vs. New 180 ELDM
You're going to need a 1:8 twist to shoot those havies I'd think.
__________________
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Best Elk Bullet | Remington Long Range 5R... Have I lost my mind? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC