270 WSM for Sheep (?)

Hi everyone, I've been using a 308 for deer (love it), and want something that can reach out if needed during a sheep hunt. Thinking fit for purpose, is the 270WSM the way to go?



My other options are 270 Wtby, 7mm RM, or up to the 300WSM. Would also look at the 6.5 Creedmore, although I think the 308 has that beat. Really appreciate your feedback on this one.

You are really talking different rifle builds when comparing 270 WSM to 270 Wby and 7mm RM. The 270 Wby and 7mm RM are excellent performers as far as energy and trajectory, but are Long Action Magnum rifles, compared to the 270 WSM which can be built on the Remington Model 7 action.



You are really talking different rifle builds when comparing 270 WSM to 270 Wby and 7mm RM. The 270 Wby and 7mm RM are excellent performers as far as energy and trajectory, but are Long Action Magnum rifles, compared to the 270 WSM which can be built on the Remington Model 7 action.

Remington Chambers the 300 WSM in the Model 7 which is sub 7 lbs out of the box with a 20 inch barrel. Custom version could possibly be made even lighter. Compared to a Weatherby Accumark which will be near 8.5 lbs, although they do make a featherweight version. Performance wise you can get pretty close to the large mag performance with the short mags, so yes, I would think it would be a capable sheep caliber providing you can get them to shoot accurately.