270 WSM - 170 gr EOL Berger load development i have been working up a load for my M70 270 WSM using the Berger 170gr EOL bullets and just wanted to give a quick report. We finally had a great calm day so I spent an afternoon seeing how the bullets would perform out to 2000 yards. I had previously identified an accurate load utilizing 67.2gr of Retumbo, bullet seated .015" off the lands (overall lengths 3.115"). This loads will just fit in the magazine with a little modification. The bullets are HBN coated with a muzzle velocity of 3050 fps fired through a 26" 1:8 twist barrel. As a terminal reference this load carries 1000 ft-lbs of energy at 1300 yards. I zeroed the load at 300 yards and ended up with 1.25" grouping. The Mark 4 sits atop a 30 MOA base allowing it to be dialed to 2000 yards. Using the shooter app for a starting point I identified/confirmed the following elevation adjustments: 3.1 mil @ 750 yards; 4.8 mil @ 955 yards; 7.1 mil @ 1200 yards; 19.6 mil @ 2000 yards. I confirmed these elevation adjustments with 2 consecutive hits on 18" steel plates at each of the above distances. I only took one shot at the 2000 yard plate but got the hit; didn't want to ruin a good afternoon with a miss at that point. Will need another calm afternoon to see how it will group at 1000 yards. I have yet to try the bullet on large game but it looks like the potential is there for those wanting to reach out with a .277. This turned out to be an amazingly consistent rifle/load. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger