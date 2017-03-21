243 vs 308

Quote:
MasonG
I have a Boyd's stock that's made for a Savage short action. I've had it for a few years and it's time to put something in it. My brother recently bought a Savage 10 308 and is starting to build it. I was going to buy a 308 too but he suggested that some people like 243s better and I may want to look at them. What do you guys think? Gun has to be a Savage short action, stainless, that's my only must haves. I'm not ready to shoot super long ranges but out to 600 would be good for now.
I don't know your intended purpose, target or hunting...?
308 will have MUCH longer barrel life, more recoil, more downrange energy in you are a hunter.
243 will have cheaper bullets but your barrel will burn out faster, only slightly better BC on average, and will be easier on your shoulder if you shoot very often.