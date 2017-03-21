Re: 243 vs 308 Quote: MasonG Originally Posted by I have a Boyd's stock that's made for a Savage short action. I've had it for a few years and it's time to put something in it. My brother recently bought a Savage 10 308 and is starting to build it. I was going to buy a 308 too but he suggested that some people like 243s better and I may want to look at them. What do you guys think? Gun has to be a Savage short action, stainless, that's my only must haves. I'm not ready to shoot super long ranges but out to 600 would be good for now.



308 will have MUCH longer barrel life, more recoil, more downrange energy in you are a hunter.

243 will have cheaper bullets but your barrel will burn out faster, only slightly better BC on average, and will be easier on your shoulder if you shoot very often. I don't know your intended purpose, target or hunting...?308 will have MUCH longer barrel life, more recoil, more downrange energy in you are a hunter.243 will have cheaper bullets but your barrel will burn out faster, only slightly better BC on average, and will be easier on your shoulder if you shoot very often.

Brice __________________Brice