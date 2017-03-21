Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 243 vs 308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

243 vs 308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 08:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 48
243 vs 308
I have a Boyd's stock that's made for a Savage short action. I've had it for a few years and it's time to put something in it. My brother recently bought a Savage 10 308 and is starting to build it. I was going to buy a 308 too but he suggested that some people like 243s better and I may want to look at them. What do you guys think? Gun has to be a Savage short action, stainless, that's my only must haves. I'm not ready to shoot super long ranges but out to 600 would be good for now.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-21-2017, 08:54 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 92
Re: 243 vs 308
I'm biased, but I was in your exact dilemma two years ago and took the 243 win road.

I love it! I wanted a budget custom and exceeded my expectations. I'm shooting 105 aMAX's at 2975fps and a consistent sub moa over 450 rounds. I love the fact that I have no brake and can watch bullets hit in a tiny group. I have shot it to 1000, but it shines at 600 and less. I used a Stevens 200 action, SSS trued.250 lug, ER Shaw 25" 1:8 twist barrel(I know, i know, but proof is in the pudding at this point) and cdi detachable mag. I watched you tube and upgraded the factory trigger myself. Safety works as it should and the trigger breaks every time at just under 3 lbs.

Good luck! Have fun building it.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:00 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,162
Re: 243 vs 308
6.5 Creedmoor without doubt. Barrel will last much longer than a 243. Recoil is still mild. Excellent accuracy with more down range energy. Just beats the 243 all the way around.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:07 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,611
Re: 243 vs 308
Quote:
Originally Posted by MasonG View Post
I have a Boyd's stock that's made for a Savage short action. I've had it for a few years and it's time to put something in it. My brother recently bought a Savage 10 308 and is starting to build it. I was going to buy a 308 too but he suggested that some people like 243s better and I may want to look at them. What do you guys think? Gun has to be a Savage short action, stainless, that's my only must haves. I'm not ready to shoot super long ranges but out to 600 would be good for now.
I don't know your intended purpose, target or hunting...?

308 will have MUCH longer barrel life, more recoil, more downrange energy in you are a hunter.
243 will have cheaper bullets but your barrel will burn out faster, only slightly better BC on average, and will be easier on your shoulder if you shoot very often.
__________________
Brice
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 478
Re: 243 vs 308
For target shooting it won't matter much. Any of them will do the job out to 1000 yards no problem. I shoot a 24" heavy barrel .308 occasionally, and the recoil is very mild. What I love about this gun is that I can buy Federal GMM ammo for $20/box and shoot 3/4 MOA with it. Simple and easy.

For a deer hunting cartridge I really like the 7mm-08. You can load 100 grain hollow points at 3200 fps for varmints, 120 grain Ballistic Tips for a light-recoiling deer load, or 140-150 grain bullets for good performance at 600-700 yards. With a 24" barrel the 162 grain bullets would also do really well.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:50 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,491
Re: 243 vs 308
I just started playing with my Savage 10 .243 again. I am running the 95 TMK. It's a lot of fun. I have had it to 800 yards so far on steel, running a mild load of 41 grains of IMR 4350. It's just as fun as my 6.5 Creedmoor.
For hunting I would go with a 30 cal hole in that case.
But for steel and paper, the .243 is great!! A lot of the PRS guys are running 6mm including the .243. Barrel life is a factor but I have seen guys getting 1500 rounds or so. That's not terrible in my opinion. Good thing about your choice is the barrelnut.
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« elo rifles | Rebarreling Question »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:42 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC