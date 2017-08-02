223 Varmint rifle, build or buy?? Novice alert... hope this thread is in the right spot, and I apologize as this topic has probably been addressed a million times.



My wife has finally approved my acquisition of another "toy"...



I would like to get into a rifle that will allow me to stretch my shooting capabilities beyond 600 yard, even to 1000 in range shooting, but also be practical for small game and varmints (Coyotes, rabbits, squirrels, etc).



Over the years I have taken many a critter with everything from my Ruger 10/22, AR15 223s, and up to my Tikka 270 Win. Of late, I have come to enjoy hunting opportunities with my boys where we could just as easily take a coyote as a jack rabbit. We do enjoy eating the backstraps off of the Jacks, so I don't like to destroy them with anything bigger than the 22, but then I end up hauling two rifles; one for the Yotes, and one for the Rabbits and bunnies...



So, I had the bright idea that I could get into a 223 rifle that would be capable of longer range shots, whether at the range or on the rabbits... but also that I could shoot reduced "game load" rounds out of when I encountered bunnies up close (something in the 1100-1500FPS range) and then put in a longer range capable load in the same set if I glassed a jack or a dog out at 600 yards.



So... after that lengthy explanation; I am looking for a 223 rifle capable of sub moa groups (a rifle that is only limited by my own inadequacy) I don't have experience building a rifle, so initially I thought I should either buy a used "built gun" from someone else looking to upgrade, or find a quality "out of the box" shooter.



As I have enjoyed my Tikka T3 270 Win, I have been drawn to the Tikka 223 rifles, as I have only heard good things about their accuracy out of the box. I think I would most prefer a 24 inch barrel with a 1-8 twist, that could allow me to stretch my range a bit with heavier bullets, and I would prefer a stainless barrel, but that limits me to the T3x Super Varmint Stainless 600mm barrel and I can't seem to find them in stock ANYWHERE. (The T3x Varmint in blued barrel... not the Super Varmint seems to be readily available for $750-$900 depending on the retailer) What is going to be the difference between the Varmint vs the Super Varmint with the same 600mm barrel?



So, what would be another viable option for me? What if I found a used T3 223 action and put it in an aftermarket chassis and a quality barrel? What might that run me for a finished rifle compared to what I would spend on a new T3x Varmint or Super Varmint? What advantages might I see from going that route?



Any other recommendations or ideas that I should consider?



Thanks for your time (and patience)