220 Swift Ackley Improved for 90 gr vld's...? I am thinking of building up another 220 swift Ackley improved just for lobbing out 70 to 90 gr vdls. I know there are better choices out there for reaching out long range but I'm already all tooled up for this gun, plus I just love how it shoots. I was thinking of putting a gain twist barrel on a Savage Target Action  RB/LP...? Any thoughts out there on barrels, lengths & twist rates....? I mostly shoot Prairie dogs & coyotes. Looking for effective 900 to 1000 yard accuracy. I shoot 55 gr bullets now which are deadly accurate and effective out to around 500 yards. Any thoughts on the REMINGTON 700 SINGLE SHOT ACTIONS vs the Savage.. I see I can pick one up cheaper than a Savage action. I like the left hand port of the Savage action. Last edited by montanapaul; 04-20-2017 at 09:47 AM . Reason: spelling