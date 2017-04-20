Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



220 Swift Ackley Improved for 90 gr vld's...?
Unread 04-20-2017, 07:58 AM
220 Swift Ackley Improved for 90 gr vld's...?
I am thinking of building up another 220 swift Ackley improved just for lobbing out 70 to 90 gr vdls. I know there are better choices out there for reaching out long range but I'm already all tooled up for this gun, plus I just love how it shoots. I was thinking of putting a gain twist barrel on a Savage Target Action  RB/LP...? Any thoughts out there on barrels, lengths & twist rates....? I mostly shoot Prairie dogs & coyotes. Looking for effective 900 to 1000 yard accuracy. I shoot 55 gr bullets now which are deadly accurate and effective out to around 500 yards. Any thoughts on the REMINGTON 700 SINGLE SHOT ACTIONS vs the Savage.. I see I can pick one up cheaper than a Savage action. I like the left hand port of the Savage action.
