Re: 215 Berger Speed Have you tried H1000 In this rifle ? There are a lot of people having great accuracy and considerably higher velocity than what your getting with this powder. I settled on a load of of H1000 that chronos 2939 out of a 26 inches tube with fantastic accuracy. If you are happy with your velocity, and it sounds like your accuracy is good, then stick with the load you have. If your looking for more performance try the H1000.