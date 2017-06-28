215 Berger Speed

Just looking for some opinions on how much speed is necessary for this bullet.
Current load for 300 win is 70.5 h4831 in nosler brass. It will probably chrono 2750-2780. It's shooting 1" or less at 200m.
I feel comfortable out to 600, but expect shots at elk to be 400 or less.
Should I look for a faster load?
BTW. The 212 eld x would not shoot better than 1 moa no matter what powder or seating depth I tried.
That will work great with that bullet. Speed is not everything. Great accuracy is much more important, especially at distance. You can double ck w/ Broz who has more experience with that bullet than anyone else I know, but I'm sure it will work perfectly for you. Just be sure that the tips are not plugged. Bruce
Have you tried H1000 In this rifle ? There are a lot of people having great accuracy and considerably higher velocity than what your getting with this powder. I settled on a load of of H1000 that chronos 2939 out of a 26 inches tube with fantastic accuracy. If you are happy with your velocity, and it sounds like your accuracy is good, then stick with the load you have. If your looking for more performance try the H1000.