Re: 20moa base necessary? With the proper bullet , from a 100 yard zero you will most likely need 20 to 24 moa of dial up to get you to 1000 for a center reticle hold. Your Viper with a zero moa base will have enough. I believe your internal elevation to be 86 moa. In a perfect world, with a zero cant rail, that would mean 43 moa up and 43 moa down from your hundred yard zero. Or close to it.



If you decided to use the 20 moa rail you would now have close to 63 moa of dial up from the 100 yard zero and that would get you to 1 mile plus dependant on some variables.



Jeff

