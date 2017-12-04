2017 shooting course at the mountain shooting center The Mountain Shooting Center is a high end one of a kind shooting complex located in Western Colorado; 1.5 hours East / North East of Grand Junction or in Southern Utah.



The Western Colorado Facility consists of four ranges, populated with full size, Steel Animal Silhouettes strategically placed throughout the canyons. The angle fire approaches Sixty-Five Degrees of slope that the students can engage on both up or down angles, with target distances from two-hundred yards to beyond two-thousand yards. Poppers populate the Six Hundred yard range which also includes water elements.



Transportation is provided to and from the ranges, which are approximately Three minutes from the lodge.



The lodging is Five Star with Five Star Food and Accommodations such as a weight / workout room, Spa, Masseuse, Full Bar and other amenities.



The beginner, Intermediate and Advanced classes will be taught by myself and commence mid June and run through October. Hunting courses and seminars are also available and will be hosted by Bryan Martin of Canadian Asian Mountain Outfitters; Amy Schaefer of Pro-Hunt Concierge as well as myself.



If you are seeking real instruction in a real world environment on the Very Best "Mountain" Rifle Ranges on Earth, at a Five Star facility, please call for more information.



Mountain Shooting Center - (818) 359-0512 (800) 651-1050

http://www.snipertools.com

http://www.mountainshootingcenter.com __________________