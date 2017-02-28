Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
200gr ELD-X BC??
02-28-2017, 11:37 AM
fhannah
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 17
200gr ELD-X BC??
Originally, the bc for the 200gr ELD-X was listed as .626 G1. Now it is listed as .597 G1. Anyone else notice this?
02-28-2017, 12:37 PM
brentc
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 1,520
Re: 200gr ELD-X BC??
Quote:
Originally Posted by
fhannah
Originally, the bc for the 200gr ELD-X was listed as .626 G1. Now it is listed as .597 G1. Anyone else notice this?
Here is the information you seek.
Ballistic Coefficient - Hornady Manufacturing, Inc
02-28-2017, 12:47 PM
fhannah
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 17
Re: 200gr ELD-X BC??
Very helpful info. Thanks for the link.
