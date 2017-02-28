Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reply

200gr ELD-X BC??
Unread 02-28-2017, 11:37 AM
200gr ELD-X BC??
Originally, the bc for the 200gr ELD-X was listed as .626 G1. Now it is listed as .597 G1. Anyone else notice this?
Unread 02-28-2017, 12:37 PM
Re: 200gr ELD-X BC??
Originally, the bc for the 200gr ELD-X was listed as .626 G1. Now it is listed as .597 G1. Anyone else notice this?
Here is the information you seek.

Ballistic Coefficient - Hornady Manufacturing, Inc
Unread 02-28-2017, 12:47 PM
Re: 200gr ELD-X BC??
Very helpful info. Thanks for the link.
