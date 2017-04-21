200 gr berger hybrids

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



04-21-2017, 07:47 AM
I've seen rave reviews on the 215 and 230 bergers when it comes to hunting bullets. I keep searching but haven't found anything related to the 200 hybrid though. I shoot both a 300 winchester magnum and a .30-338 winchester magnum but both of them have 11 twist barrels and won't stabilize the 215s. The 200 hybrids shoot awesome in my 300 and I am torn between them and 200 accubonds for an upcoming elk hunt. I have been shooting 168 hunting vld bergers in my 30-338 for whitetail. They shoot really well but don't preform as well as I'd like if a bone is hit. Just shooting through the lungs works well and I've never had one get away, but they come apart almost too fast.
