Re: 20 MOA rail needed? A 300 win mag with a Berger 210 at 2950 FPS at 4000 ft elevation needs about 21.5 MOA to get to 1K. This scope would have about 40 MOA or so of vertical after sighted in. So it may not, but if you shoot long regularly it's good to have a 20 MOA rail as it brings the cross hair to the center of the optical system when dialed up 20 MOA or so. The optical center is where the best resolution is which is a nice place to be for long range shots.

