20 MOA rail needed?

I recently purchased a Sako 85 in 300 Win Mag and am topping it with a VX-3i LRP. It will primary be a hunting rig but I would also like to get out to 1000 yards. I'm wondering if I might run out of adjustment on the vertical. So I'm wondering if I need a 10 or 20 MOA rail? Has anyone ran a lower Optilock ring in front? Any advise would be appreciated.
A 300 win mag with a Berger 210 at 2950 FPS at 4000 ft elevation needs about 21.5 MOA to get to 1K. This scope would have about 40 MOA or so of vertical after sighted in. So it may not, but if you shoot long regularly it's good to have a 20 MOA rail as it brings the cross hair to the center of the optical system when dialed up 20 MOA or so. The optical center is where the best resolution is which is a nice place to be for long range shots.
To 1k your good as said above, but long range shooting is like boats and booze, each milestone makes you strive to push farther. Might as well put a 20 moa rail on it to give yourself as much flexibility as possible. The 300wm isn't a monster on recoil but all of my rails are recoil lugged as there is no sense putting any more stress then necessary on the mount screws.
I'm looking at the Near MFG which has no screws that's hold it on and just the rear recoil lug. Another I'm looking into is the Contessa which has a recoil lug and 4 screws that clamp onto the dovetail.