2 via 4" off center Just curious, been shooting over 42 years, see some shooting the targets at 100 yards that someone is shooting at 2:00 by 4" off center at 100 yards or other.



Instead, at least 12:00 center 2" high or, dead center at hundred yards with MOA ETC, and claiming their rifle is set to go.



I never could be satisfied with that of the former.



Are shooters just doing that to show bullet consistency or are they really happy with where the projectile is hitting and, if so, why?



