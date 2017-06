175 grain LRX -300wsm I have been getting good accuracy with the Barnes LRX from my 300WSM. I was not sure whether the bullet would expand at distance on small game like chamois.



The photographs are from last week in the NZ South Island Alps. The chamois buck died instantly, it was sitting at 360m. The bullet's leaves the muzzle at 3050fps. The impact was just under the neck and exited with a big hole under the shoulder.



Suffice to say, these bullets will expand. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger