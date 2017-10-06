Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
147gr ELD-M Long Range
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
147gr ELD-M Long Range
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-10-2017, 09:00 PM
petenz
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 254
147gr ELD-M Long Range
I got out and tested my new 147gr ELD-M load in the .260 the other day; here's the results - works well so far!
YouTube (Short URL)
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Stock F-Class Build
|
7mm 162eldX 1mile bullet recovery
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:39 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC