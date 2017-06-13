Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
123 SMK out of a 6.5x47 Lapua
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
123 SMK out of a 6.5x47 Lapua
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-13-2017, 07:29 PM
Cattleman
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 51
123 SMK out of a 6.5x47 Lapua
Anyone shooting 123 grain Sierra Match king using varget out of a 6.5x47 ? What kind of MV are you getting?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
The .270 vs the .308
|
Load Development Ruger Precision Rifle .243
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:06 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC