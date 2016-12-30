Re: 1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua??? Quote: CA48 Originally Posted by We have been shooting 1/2 ar500 as close as 350 yards with a 300gr Berger at 2785fps and had no problems after many hits, I have also put a few shots on a 3/8 in plate at 400 yards with no problems.

That is the info I'm looking for.

That is the info I'm looking for.

I hate to ruin the plates... Thanks!!!

