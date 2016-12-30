     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page 1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua???
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua???
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-30-2016, 01:07 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,236
1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua???
What's the closest one would want to shoot 1/2" AR 500 plate with a 338 Lapua and not damage it?
I have quite a bit of money rapped up in my steel and don't want to ruin it.
Thanks.
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 01:14 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2009
    Location: West Texas
    Posts: 537
    Re: 1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua???
    We have been shooting 1/2 ar500 as close as 350 yards with a 300gr Berger at 2785fps and had no problems after many hits, I have also put a few shots on a 3/8 in plate at 400 yards with no problems.
    __________________
    " Long distance shooting is an art, often meaning something you have mastered through innate aptitude or long range practice versus a simple application of science" .................Jeff Hoffman
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 01:16 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,236
    Re: 1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua???
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by CA48 View Post
    We have been shooting 1/2 ar500 as close as 350 yards with a 300gr Berger at 2785fps and had no problems after many hits, I have also put a few shots on a 3/8 in plate at 400 yards with no problems.
    Thanks!!!
    That is the info I'm looking for.
    I hate to ruin the plates...
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 05:46 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2007
    Posts: 1,204
    Re: 1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua???
    I use 3/8 AR-500 and shoot as close as 300 yards with my 338 Edge. 300 Berger at 2840. Not a lick of damage!!
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Help! 6.5x284 vs 28 Nosler | Best mobile ballistics program?? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC