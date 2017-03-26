Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpacking Gear & Clothing
Reload this Page Warm hands while cold rain backpacking
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Warm hands while cold rain backpacking
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 09:38 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 809
Warm hands while cold rain backpacking
Many backpackers carry light Gore-Tex "rain mitten" shells for cold rainy days.

Personally I think they do not do well when using hiking poles. The palms wet out from gripping the poles and eventually wetting out the palms.

I use light weight (3mm thick) neoprene duck hunting gloves for this situation. Your hands will get sweaty inside them but they will stay warm and you can do most chores with them on, unlike mitten shells.
-> Be sure the seams are sealed to keep outside water out. Seal both sides of the seams.
-> Spread a thin layer of SHOO GOO over the inside of your thumb and forefinger area, especially including the web between them. This prevents wear on the outer fabric of the neoprene glove where the pole handle rides against the glove.

For more tips like this PM me to send $50. per tip. I accept PayPal and major credit cards. (NOT!;o)


Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Day One Camouflage, Window Camo pattern | Correct hiking pole strap use »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC