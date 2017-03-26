Warm hands while cold rain backpacking Many backpackers carry light Gore-Tex "rain mitten" shells for cold rainy days.



Personally I think they do not do well when using hiking poles. The palms wet out from gripping the poles and eventually wetting out the palms.



I use light weight (3mm thick) neoprene duck hunting gloves for this situation. Your hands will get sweaty inside them but they will stay warm and you can do most chores with them on, unlike mitten shells.

-> Be sure the seams are sealed to keep outside water out. Seal both sides of the seams.

-> Spread a thin layer of SHOO GOO over the inside of your thumb and forefinger area, especially including the web between them. This prevents wear on the outer fabric of the neoprene glove where the pole handle rides against the glove.



