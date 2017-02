Tents.....1 person or 2? Like the title states, I am interested in what ya'll have to say about a 1 person vs. a 2 person tent? I have plans to go on my first "backpack" hunt in Wyoming this year. For the weight savings, I like the 1 person. I like the idea of sleeping with my hunting gear inside the tent and safe from the elements, which directs me to a 2 person tent. So, what are you guys using and why?



Thanks in advance.