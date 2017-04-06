Solo tent suggestion Take a look at the Tarptent NOTCH. Hunting often takes us to high places and high winds. This is a tent that can handle it.



The NOTCH uses your hiking poles (or cut sticks or Tarptent's own sectioned carbon fiber poles). for support. It weighs 1 lb. 11 oz. ands two doors and good sized vestibules that are adjustable for size. Guyed out and staked down it can withstand high winds well.



Also the poles use for the NOTCH do not block the door! That's a rarity in tents with vertical poles. Plus if you are using your adjustable hiking poles you can adjust one section to increase tension on the poles from inside the tent if the tent sags a bit with dampness from dew or rain. Neat.



I have the similar T.T. Moment DW with a main hoop of aluminum sectioned pole. With the fly staked down (4 stakes) and the 4 guy lines staked out this tent is bombproof in high winds. Staked out like this there is a little fluttering of the fly but absolutely no flapping to keep you awake all night.



