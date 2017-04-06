Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpacking Gear & Clothing
Reload this Page Solo tent suggestion
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Solo tent suggestion
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-04-2017, 10:53 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 899
Solo tent suggestion
Take a look at the Tarptent NOTCH. Hunting often takes us to high places and high winds. This is a tent that can handle it.

The NOTCH uses your hiking poles (or cut sticks or Tarptent's own sectioned carbon fiber poles). for support. It weighs 1 lb. 11 oz. ands two doors and good sized vestibules that are adjustable for size. Guyed out and staked down it can withstand high winds well.

Also the poles use for the NOTCH do not block the door! That's a rarity in tents with vertical poles. Plus if you are using your adjustable hiking poles you can adjust one section to increase tension on the poles from inside the tent if the tent sags a bit with dampness from dew or rain. Neat.

I have the similar T.T. Moment DW with a main hoop of aluminum sectioned pole. With the fly staked down (4 stakes) and the 4 guy lines staked out this tent is bombproof in high winds. Staked out like this there is a little fluttering of the fly but absolutely no flapping to keep you awake all night.

Eric
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Hot weather 8" boot recommendations for Africa | - »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:01 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC