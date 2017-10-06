Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 06-10-2017, 01:50 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 906
SHOE GOO - preventative boot maintenance
If you have not tried a tube of SHOE GOO on your boots to repair or prevent wear then I highly recommend it.

This clear "goo" is amazingly adhesive and wears very well. I just now finished putting a good coat on the toe caps and small mesh areas on my Merrill Moab Mid GTX boots. They are 4 years old and showing signs that they need to be replaced but with SHOE GOO I can get another year out of them.

In the first year the Moab's showed signs of wear on the toe mesh of one shoe just behind the toe cap so I taped it off with masking tape and put on a good coating of SHOE GOO, being sure to do the same on the other boot.When it dried I colored it black with a permanent marker and it looked "factory". So far the mesh has been well protected. I did the same thing with a new pair of GTX Moab's this month. (Yeah, the new pair is standing by in case I totally blow out the old pair.)

But shoes are not the only thing SHOE GOO is good for. Today I also coated a small section of the shoulder strap webbing on my Camelbak hunting pack that was showing signs of wear. This 6 year old pack gets used several times a week for training with a 30 lb. load and has needed SHOE GOO on a few places over the years that show wear, mostly near and on the hip belt, such as the area just described.

So try SHOE GOO on boots and gear that shows wear but don't wait until the wear is too advanced. Now, before hunting season, is the time to check all your gear for wear.
BTW, use acetone to clean your fingers after using this really sticky stuff. i.e. your wife's fingernail polish remover.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
