Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpacking Gear & Clothing
Reload this Page The perfect ultra light water bottle - FREE
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

The perfect ultra light water bottle - FREE
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-27-2017, 07:24 PM
PUBLISHER
  
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,490
The perfect ultra light water bottle - FREE
Weighs 1.6 ounces for one quart capacity. Big mouth works with pills or filters or with Steripen. Perfect for dipping water out of stream.

Walmart mayo jar made of plastic.

Cost of $3.00 including $3 worth of mayo.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Warm hands while cold rain backpacking | - »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:57 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC