#
1
03-27-2017
Len Backus
PUBLISHER
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,490
The perfect ultra light water bottle - FREE
Weighs 1.6 ounces for one quart capacity. Big mouth works with pills or filters or with Steripen. Perfect for dipping water out of stream.
Walmart mayo jar made of plastic.
Cost of $3.00 including $3 worth of mayo.
