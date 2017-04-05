Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



No love for "soft-shell" jackets?
Unread 05-04-2017, 10:43 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 844
My ski patrol parka had a zip-in soft-shell jacket as a liner. It did not give much warmth compared to my 300 weight PolarTec fleece jacket, was not good at shedding wet snow moisture when worn alone and weighed too much for the little warmth it gave.

So why the popularity of soft shell garments? I just don't get it, especially for weight-conscious backpackers.

Maybe there is a soft-shell out there that sheds water better and is warmer but I doubt if it is that much better than mine.

Or am I an old curmudgeon who just likes his hardshell GTX and eVent parkas over different layers depending on the temps and can't change with fashion?

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
