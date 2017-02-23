Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Need Jacket advise
Unread 02-23-2017, 08:03 PM
Need Jacket advise
I'm going on a Montana Elk hunt this fall, with a friend of a friend, in the second week of November. He's told me that the Camp is around 6,000 ft and that you could wind up as high as 8,000 ft in that area. He's said that the temps at the extreme lows can be down to -20.

I've got a fair collection of base and intermediate layers and a decent bib but I have nothing in the way of a good Jacket.

I had my mind set on the Cabelas 10 in 1 parka mostly because they were clearance priced and because I'm fond of Goretex. They are sold out in my size along with the whitetail extreme coats.

Now I'm looking at the First Lite Sanctuary Jacket and the Sitka Blizzard Parka.

I like that the Sitka uses a Goretex shell but $699 is tough to swallow especially when the First Lite is $400 and the company is as well regarded as it is.

Since these temps are WAY below my experience I have no idea how critical the water repellency is? (I'm certain breathability is crucial)

Can any of you who have the First Lite Sanctuary Jacket register an opinion on it's wet weather performance?

Is it worth the extra money (nearly double the price) to get a Parka with a Goretex shell?

What other brands/models should I be looking at?

I'll buy once / cry once if its worth it but I'd like to get years of service if i'm gonna drop more than $300.

Any advice is appreciated

Thanks, Nate
Unread 02-23-2017, 09:31 PM
Re: Need Jacket advise
Super Down Hooded Jacket - Camo Hunting Jackets | KUIU

I wore this in 34 degree high desert drizzle the other day. While not a rain jacket, it did well. Properly Layered, you would easily handle Fall in the Rockies. The jacket is new to me, but my hunting partner used his last season and raved about it.
