Necessary sleep system clothing Most of us have "sleep socks", a heavy pair only for use in our sleeping bags.



some of us use head coverings. I've found my best piece of sleep clothing is a light polyester fleece balaclava. It stays on and keeps my head and neck warm even in 10 F. temps. And I can use it during the day if the weather gets extreme.



In the morning it's the last item of clothing I shed when getting dressed for the day. Often I keep it on during breakfast and util I'm ready to hunt.



It weighs very little and goes in a cargo or coat pocket, ready if needed in a snow storm.

For an unexpected night away from camp it makes the night more bearable as i sit around my fire and wait for dawn.



Eric B. __________________

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."