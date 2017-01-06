Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Necessary sleep system clothing
Unread 06-01-2017, 08:19 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 890
Necessary sleep system clothing
Most of us have "sleep socks", a heavy pair only for use in our sleeping bags.

some of us use head coverings. I've found my best piece of sleep clothing is a light polyester fleece balaclava. It stays on and keeps my head and neck warm even in 10 F. temps. And I can use it during the day if the weather gets extreme.

In the morning it's the last item of clothing I shed when getting dressed for the day. Often I keep it on during breakfast and util I'm ready to hunt.

It weighs very little and goes in a cargo or coat pocket, ready if needed in a snow storm.
For an unexpected night away from camp it makes the night more bearable as i sit around my fire and wait for dawn.

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
