Let's see a list of "What's In Your Backpack" I have been working hard recently to reduce weight on my non-hunting trips. My tent, sleeping bag, pad and backpack now weigh a total of 6.9 pounds.



My rain jacket and pants went from 2.3# down to 0.7#



Overall, I am down about 10# in stuff.



I'll be posting a full list of my own stuff later this winter.



But regardless of weight, let's see your own list.