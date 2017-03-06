Re: Hot weather 8" boot recommendations for Africa Take a look at the Kenetrek Bridger High boots.



I've used mine extensively for summer hiking and early fall grouse hunting. Light and very comfortable when hot.



I've been hunting in Africa East Cape, Limpopo & Zululand in RSA; swamps, flood plains and forests of Mozambique; and the Botswana desert. I wouldn't hesitate to use them in any of those locations. Also planning a back pack hunt in Namibia in the near future and the boots I wear on that trip.