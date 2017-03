Boot Shopping... help?

I'm looking for a new pair of boots that I will do a fair amount of hiking in but still wear on the street too.

I've been checking out the Lowa Oslo GTX because they are pretty lightweight, seem less aggressive than a true dedicated mountaineering boot and I've heard so many good reports on this being a solid company.

Anyone have these boots or know someone who's used them?

__________________

"For when I am weak, then I am strong."

2 Corinthians 12:10b