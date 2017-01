Posting access problem in the two new backpacking sub-forums has been corrected



I hope you'll still take the time to post in the new sub-forums, especially the thread discussing my own 2017 plans. I am so eager to share with you my excitement for 2017.



Len's Seven Backpack Trip Destinations For 2017



Tell us about your 2017 plans for backpacking Sorry, that was my own silly mistake when I set them up.I hope you'll still take the time to post in the new sub-forums, especially the thread discussing my own 2017 plans. I am so eager to share with you my excitement for 2017. Last edited by Len Backus; 01-07-2017 at 04:33 PM .