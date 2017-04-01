     close
Len's Seven Backpack Trip Destinations For 2017
01-04-2017
Len's Seven Backpack Trip Destinations For 2017
Western state alpine backpacking has morphed suddenly into a serious addiction for me.

Last year I had quite a year but 2017 will be even crazier. Of the seven trips, only one is a repeat from 2016. Last year I hiked the Teton Crest Trail three times. Once solo, once with my friend Robb Wiley and once with my son Andy.

This year over Christmas my daughter Barbara accepted my invitation to hike the TCT!
  1. Zion National Park in late March - - La Verkin Creek Trail overnight, Observation Point day hike
  2. Zion National Park in late April - - West Rim Trail, Angel's Landing and the East Rim Trail
  3. Yosemite: Tuolumne Meadow south to Cathedral Lakes, Clouds Rest, return to TM
  4. Glacier National Park in late July: Highline and Garden Wall down to Swiftcurrent pass Trailhead
  5. Wind River Range: Titcombe Basin from Elkhart Park
  6. Wyoming's Teton Crest Trail in late July - - (again) with my daughter Barbara this time
  7. Grand Canyon in early November: North Rim to South Rim

Almost all of these require advanced reservations for permits to camp in the backcountry. I am thrilled that yesterday and today I obtained permits online for TCT and my first Zion trip.
    01-04-2017
    Re: Len's Seven Backpack Trip Destinations For 2017
    I welcome discussion of my trip selections. Would love to hear of your own experience or suggestions on any of these.
    01-04-2017
    Re: Len's Seven Backpack Trip Destinations For 2017
    And for those who haven't heard, my dad is 72 years old and in the best shape of his life. On our trip together last year I had to repeatedly remind him to slow down... Seriously...
