Len's Seven Backpack Trip Destinations For 2017



Last year I had quite a year but 2017 will be even crazier. Of the seven trips, only one is a repeat from 2016. Last year I hiked the Teton Crest Trail three times. Once solo, once with my friend Robb Wiley and once with my son Andy.



This year over Christmas my daughter Barbara accepted my invitation to hike the TCT!

Zion National Park in late March - - La Verkin Creek Trail overnight, Observation Point day hike Zion National Park in late April - - West Rim Trail, Angel's Landing and the East Rim Trail Yosemite: Tuolumne Meadow south to Cathedral Lakes, Clouds Rest, return to TM Glacier National Park in late July: Highline and Garden Wall down to Swiftcurrent pass Trailhead Wind River Range: Titcombe Basin from Elkhart Park Wyoming's Teton Crest Trail in late July - - (again) with my daughter Barbara this time Grand Canyon in early November: North Rim to South Rim

Western state alpine backpacking has morphed suddenly into a serious addiction for me.