Backpacking

Len's first Zion National Park backpack trip - March 2017
04-01-2017
Len's first Zion National Park backpack trip - March 2017
This first trip to Zion National Park had me mesmerized by the stunning beauty in the rock formations. On my first afternoon I day-hiked to the top of Observation Point to gain a perfect view down the long Zion Canyon. I was actually glad for the cloudy conditions since they kept the temps down for the four mile, 2,400 foot climb. And the lighting worked better in enabling my camera to capture the otherwise high-contrast late afternoon light.

CLICK ON EACH IMAGE TO SEE LARGER VERSIONS

Here's a guy with his Doberman, well behaved dog.

If you look at the edge of my right shoulder you see the top of Angels Landing, across the canyon.

The next afternoon I got far enough up to cover the first section of tricky chain handholds. At that very moment a thunderstorm cracked loudly very near my exposed position and my left brain told my right brain "Go down right now, don't be stupid!" On the way down at one point I took cover under an overhang to watch for improving photographic light. This next photo was my reward for patience.

I'll be back next month to complete my ascent of Angels Landing and to backpack the West Rim Trail.

On the third day I backpacked up 2,500 feet and 6 miles to a camping spot for the night. It got down to about 25 degrees. I was testing a new sleeping bag. After this trip I ordered a warmer model of the same bag along with down footies.

The next morning I hiked an additional 2 miles to the overlook at Cable Mountain. I took some snaps and backtracked to my camp and then back down to the canyon floor for a 10 mile total on this my last day at Zion.

Thirty miles total for the entire 72 hour stay.
04-01-2017
Re: Len's first Zion National Park backpack trip - March 2017
Beautiful country.....I hunt mule deer every other year just north of the Park and will be back this fall.....can hardly wait.
