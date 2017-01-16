Getting my feet wet again With my retirement looming I have several bucket list trips planned. One being an Elk Hunt with NTO in the fall of 2018, another being a long range shooting school this summer with NTO, and Len and Andy Backus of Long Range Hunting. However I've been thinking real hard about jumping back in to back-packing. Long trips were a thing of the past with a busy job and small children, but now that the career is almost done and my boys are bigger than me it's time to try it again. The Northville Placid Trail is not too far from my cabin in the Adirondacks, the 133 mile long trail goes through some of the wildest parts of the High Peaks Region in the park. I'm starting (or should I say re-starting) my Back-Packing hobby by doing half the trail. My retirement date is July 5th, my wife and I are heading to Wyoming in late July to spend two weeks near Jackson, and Alpine before heading to the shooting school. I figure I can get a five day trip in between those days just to "get my feet wet again" probably literally and figuratively. There are several bogs and swampy areas throughout this hike. I'll take any and all advice for equipment like tents, stoves and anything else you can think of and I'll certainly keep you all updated on all lessons learned. I'm told I'll probably encounter more wild animals than people on this journey which is probably a good thing considering I'd most certainly be the entertainment piece for any people I encounter. More to come on the preparation and please feel free to offer any advice you think I might need.



Mike Milbrand