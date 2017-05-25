Freezer bag cooking GOOGLE Freezer Bag Cooking and find out how to use supermarket foods to make delicious meals at a much lower cost than freeze-dries meals - AND with a lot less sodium. Also go to <freezerbagcooking.com>



Sarah Krikconnell has written two books (that I know of) on this topic and they have great recipies.



Plus you can make your own, like my "THANKSGIVING DINNER"

It takes two 1 quart bags.



BAG 1.-> Put proper amount of boiling water into powdered gravy mix

then immediately add chicken from a foil envelope (or dehydrated chicken you have re-hydrated for one hour.) Let sit for 10 minutes in a cozy**.



BAG 2.-> mashed potatoes or Stove Top Stuffing (1 person portion you re-packaged at home)



OR-> you can put the Stove Top Stuffing portion in with the chicken and gravy and add the proper extra amount of water.



This is a delicious and VERY filling trail meal. Stove Top Stuffing is amazing when camping.



** COZY (or COZIE) is an insulating envelope for freeze-dried meals or freezer bag meals. It provides an insulated container to keep your meal warm so it "cooks" better and it protects your hand from hot bags.

Make them from sewing fleece, Refletex insulation & tape, etc. into an envelope. Be sure it is washable.

Try not to use a stocking cap or other clothing as a cozy if you are in bear country. A cozy is stored in a bear canister.



