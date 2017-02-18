Foiled winter ski/camp trip This is a cautionary tale:



Yesterday, Feb. 20, I drove up to Las Vegas' nearby Spring Mountains to do a short ski trip and solo camp in the mountains at 8,400 ft. to 9,500 ft..



1. Arrived at trailhead parking lot.

2. Put on my plastic Telemark/backcountry ski boots

3. Put pack, skis & poles across the road on the trail.

4. Donned skis and pack, skied 20 yards.

5. Boots kept slipping out of the bindings (I forgot the cable heel bindings!!)

6. Returned skis to car & got backup Atlas snowshoes.

7. Began putting on the snowshoes and the rubberized bindings totally disintegrated!!!



Aaaarrrggghhh!



8. Went home in disgust.

9. Will return WITH functioning skis on Tuesday. Taking my much newer MSR Lightning Ascent snowshoes for backup.



MORAL: Always, but ALWAYS double check your gear and gear lists before leaving on a trip. I was only one hour from home. A ten hour trip would have been a disasaster.



Eric B. __________________

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."