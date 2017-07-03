Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Suppressors
Zerohedge article on HR367 HPA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Zerohedge article on HR367 HPA
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-07-2017, 10:34 AM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 860
Zerohedge article on HR367 HPA
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-0...ush-gun-rights
Great article from Zerohedge.
Please keep up the pressure on congress to get HR 367 attached to a must pass bill.
Call, Email, Heck go to the local offices, or if in DC Stop in.
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
State of Suppressors. WHAT's going on
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:19 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC