Zerohedge article on HR367 HPA
Unread 03-07-2017, 10:34 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 860
Zerohedge article on HR367 HPA
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-0...ush-gun-rights


Great article from Zerohedge.

Please keep up the pressure on congress to get HR 367 attached to a must pass bill.

Call, Email, Heck go to the local offices, or if in DC Stop in.

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
