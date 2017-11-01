YHM Nitro 30 cal suppressor



Sales for $699 on line.



DETAILS

Yankee Hill Machine might as well have designed the epitome of versatility in their Nitro 30 suppressor. With so many configuration options available for this can, adding one to your collection is a no-brainer!



YHMs Nitro is a full-auto rated silencer that sports a durable stainless steel build (with a sturdy Inconel blast baffle). Modular in design, this unit definitely stands out among the .30 caliber crowd. After listening to and considering the requests of avid suppressor enthusiasts, Massachusetts-based YHM sought to bring adaptability to the forefront with this model. Go ahead, YHM, take a bow.



FURTHER INTEL

Being user-configurable is what sets the Nitro apart from the competition. This silencer affords the shooter both muzzle endcap and rear endcap options, with two different .30 caliber muzzle caps included for target shooters. Moreover, two distinct rear cap attachment choices come with the can: a quick-detach that is ideal for speedy exchange between multiple platforms, and a 5/8x24 direct-thread for a more dedicated configuration. Essentially, the YHM Nitro 30 is four silencers in one Purchase yours while you can.



RAPID FIRE

Full-auto rated!

Sound: 135 dB

Weight: 18.2/20.2 ounces

Length: 6.93/7.75

Build material: stainless steel

WHATS IN THE BOX?

Two .30 caliber muzzle endcaps and two rear endcaps

One flat front cap

One "muzzle brake" front cap

One 5/8x24 Direct Thread rear mount

One QD style rear mount

Muzzle brake in 5/8x24

Heat-resistant pouch with closure

Carrying case for transport/protection

Two proprietary wrenches for disassembly





SPECIFICATION INFORMATION

CALIBER RATING .300 BLK, 5.56mm (.223), 7.62mm (.30 Caliber - up to .300WM)

COLOR Black

DIAMETER Diameter 1.5"

FINISH Cerakote

FULL-AUTO RATED Full-Auto Rated

MANUFACTURER Yankee Hill Machine





Thanks

Steve

