Why the HPA will not pass--Article
Unread 04-07-2017, 10:53 AM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 903
Why the HPA will not pass--Article
why the HPA will not pass??? Say this article this morning and wanted to pass it along.

https://sofrep.com/78153/hearing-pro...act-wont-pass/

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
