Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page US News article about the HPA.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

US News article about the HPA.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-22-2017, 10:04 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 964
US News article about the HPA.
TAKE this with a BIG AS# grain of Salt. US News is left or center.

Trump Era Gets its First Gun Hearing: House To Consider Legislation On Silencers

Thanks
RLTW
Steve
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Thunderbeast Ultra 5..... Anyone used one? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC