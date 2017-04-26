Re: TN house passes a version of HPA DAYUM!!! I hope AL follows-suit!!!



The whole damn NFA needs to be repealed...Outdated, overplayed, and nothing but a libtard/Dem wet dream... The sooner we get our rights back the better!



"SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED" means DO NOT dare tell us what we CAN and CANNOT have to protect ourselves and our families. It means, you (the government) don't get to decide this. It does NOT mean "regulated to the point that it's ludicrous to purchase because of 20 miles of bureaucratic red tape, followed by jumping though hoops like a trained seal wanting a mackerel...That you nearly starve to death waiting for 9+ months to get fed..."

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith