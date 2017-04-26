Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



TN house passes a version of HPA
04-26-2017, 04:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 914
TN house passes a version of HPA
Not sure how this is going to effect those that live in TN. takes Suppressors off the Class III list in the State of TN. This will get interesting.

As long as the Governor signs it.

Tennessee General Assembly » Legislation


Thanks
Steve
RLTW
04-26-2017, 08:29 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,859
Re: TN house passes a version of HPA
DAYUM!!! I hope AL follows-suit!!!

The whole damn NFA needs to be repealed...Outdated, overplayed, and nothing but a libtard/Dem wet dream... The sooner we get our rights back the better!

"SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED" means DO NOT dare tell us what we CAN and CANNOT have to protect ourselves and our families. It means, you (the government) don't get to decide this. It does NOT mean "regulated to the point that it's ludicrous to purchase because of 20 miles of bureaucratic red tape, followed by jumping though hoops like a trained seal wanting a mackerel...That you nearly starve to death waiting for 9+ months to get fed..."
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
