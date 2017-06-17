Thunderbeast Ultra 5..... Anyone used one? I'm looking into the thunderbeast ultra line for my 6.5 SAUM..... I was wondering if anyone has tried the Ultra 5? ... My hearing is starting to go south shooting without any hearing protection (shooting coyotes almost daily without plugs.... range sessions I wear plugs)... anyways, I'm curious if anyone has any insight as to whether the Ultra 5 would be sufficient hearing protection for daily hunting use, or if I need to step up to the Ultra 7.... trying to keep it short and light as possible, while still saving my hearing. Any input would be greatly appreciated, as I haven't been able to find much info on the Ultra 5.



Thanks!