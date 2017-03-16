Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Supressor Accuracy
Unread 03-16-2017, 10:47 AM
Supressor Accuracy
I just recently picked up a Christensen Arms Mesa in 6.5 Creedmoor and jumped on that bandwagon. I also have SilencerCo Hybrid and I wish to use it on this rifle for hunting. Am I going to have any problem with the weight of the suppressor on the end of such a light contour barrel? Could it impact the Harmonics or accuracy to the point where it would be outside of 1 MOA which is where I need my hunting rifles. Thanks for any insight.
Unread 03-16-2017, 10:59 AM
Re: Supressor Accuracy
You may to see some POI shift. It should be repeatable.
It a lighter weight barrel you will see more POI, versus a heavier taper barrel.
Running a SICO OMEGA you should have good repeatability.

You may see some increase in velocity as well.

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
Unread 03-16-2017, 11:06 AM
Re: Supressor Accuracy
Ranger since I am not running the Omega Can is there that much difference between that 14 oz weight and the 17.3 oz weight of the hybrid? I guess I am curious as to why you bring up the omega since I already have the hybrid.
Unread 03-16-2017, 11:44 AM
Re: Supressor Accuracy
Sorry my mistake for some reason it read omega not Hybrid. they should both be about the same. however the heavier the suppressor the more shift you have.
Unread 03-16-2017, 02:24 PM
Re: Supressor Accuracy
I guess what I'm getting at, if I do any sustained target shooting with the suppressor can it permanently alter the POI with such a light contour barrel and such a heavy suppressor. I do intend on shooting this gun a lot and I if I shouldn't shoot excessively at one time (20-30) rounds that isn't terrible as long as I can still use the can hunting shooting 2-3 times.
