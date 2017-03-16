Re: Supressor Accuracy Quote: Minnesotan Originally Posted by I just recently picked up a Christensen Arms Mesa in 6.5 Creedmoor and jumped on that bandwagon. I also have SilencerCo Hybrid and I wish to use it on this rifle for hunting. Am I going to have any problem with the weight of the suppressor on the end of such a light contour barrel? Could it impact the Harmonics or accuracy to the point where it would be outside of 1 MOA which is where I need my hunting rifles. Thanks for any insight. Quote: Minnesotan Originally Posted by Ranger since I am not running the Omega Can is there that much difference between that 14 oz weight and the 17.3 oz weight of the hybrid? I guess I am curious as to why you bring up the omega since I already have the hybrid. Sorry my mistake for some reason it read omega not Hybrid. they should both be about the same. however the heavier the suppressor the more shift you have.