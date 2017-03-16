Supressor Accuracy

Quote:
I just recently picked up a Christensen Arms Mesa in 6.5 Creedmoor and jumped on that bandwagon. I also have SilencerCo Hybrid and I wish to use it on this rifle for hunting. Am I going to have any problem with the weight of the suppressor on the end of such a light contour barrel? Could it impact the Harmonics or accuracy to the point where it would be outside of 1 MOA which is where I need my hunting rifles. Thanks for any insight.
You may to see some POI shift. It should be repeatable.
It a lighter weight barrel you will see more POI, versus a heavier taper barrel.
Running a SICO OMEGA you should have good repeatability.
You may see some increase in velocity as well.
