Suppressors: A DR's Prescription....
Suppressors: A DR's Prescription....
03-29-2017, 01:34 PM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 886
Suppressors: A DR's Prescription....
http://www.nssfblog.com/suppressors-doctors-prescription-to-prevent-hearing-loss-from-gunfire/?utm_campaign=coschedule&utm_source=facebook_page& utm_medium=National%20Shooting%20Sports%20Foundati on%20%7C%20NSSF&utm_content=Suppressors:%20Doctors '%20Prescription%20to%20Prevent%20Hearing%20Loss%2 0from%20Gunfire
Great article on a physicians thoughts on suppressors and the HPA
Enjoy.
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
