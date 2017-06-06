Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Suppressed 50 Cal vid.
06-06-2017
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 949
Suppressed 50 Cal vid.
SAS has developed a 50cal suppressor. Here is a vid from a shoot this weekend.



No EARPRO NEEDED‼️‼️
