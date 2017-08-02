     close
State of Suppressors. WHAT's going on
Unread 02-08-2017, 11:34 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 852
State of Suppressors. WHAT's going on
What's Quieting the Silencer Industry? | RECOIL

Take time to read this, full of good info.


The Bottom Line

If you want a suppressor, buy the ticket, take the ride. The HPA Bill may or may not pass in the two year Congressional class it is now in. While things actually do look positive, the firearms legal community has more widely-impacting laws it may burn its clout on to pass (notably nationwide reciprocity for concealed carry). Support the HPA and the ASA – they need your help since this *isn’t* a done deal. The best thing for supporters to do is to call and email legislators in support of the HPA, and ask to bring the bill out of committee and onto the floor for a vote.
There are some impressive cans coming out on the market this year, and buying them today supports the very manufacturers that brought us to this point in technology, advocacy, and availability. Yeah, you’re going to have to wait a bit to get them. Just like all the old-school suppressor owners that you see at the range did. You know, those guys who are enjoying their cans now, with a bit of a smirk at the new kids waiting for HPA Christmas to come before they can enjoy theirs. But shooting suppressed is worth the wait. Hopefully, one day everyone will have easier access to the health and shooting benefits of suppressors – until then, man up for the wait and enjoy being one of those insiders that had them before it was cool.
Kel Whelan is a consultant to industry and government on silencer business and technology with more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing, design, sales, distribution, branding, and politics throughout the NFA industry. Before it was cool.
David Merrill contributed to this report.


Read more: http://www.recoilweb.com/whats-quiet...#ixzz4Y747pIuE

thanks
Steve
RLTW
