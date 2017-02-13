SilencerCo $200 Store credit sale.

https://silencerco.com/rebate-promo/
Is the $200 tax stamp keeping you from buying a silencer?
No worries weve got you covered.
DO THIS
Purchase one of our silencers through a SilencerCo Dealer any time between February 1, 2017 and April 30, 2017 then click the link below to register your product and upload your proof of purchase.
GET THIS
Youll then receive a custom code via email within 72 hours thats good for up to $200 worth of free gear on SilencerCos web store accessories, merchandise you name it.
SilenerCo trying to help out. Pretty good deal for those sitting on the fence.
Feel free to PM if you have any questions.
Thanks
Steve
RTLW