SilencerCo $200 Store credit sale. https://silencerco.com/rebate-promo/



Is the $200 tax stamp keeping you from buying a silencer?



No worries  weve got you covered.

DO THIS

Purchase one of our silencers through a SilencerCo Dealer any time between February 1, 2017 and April 30, 2017 then click the link below to register your product and upload your proof of purchase.

GET THIS

Youll then receive a custom code via email within 72 hours thats good for up to $200 worth of free gear on SilencerCos web store  accessories, merchandise  you name it.





SilenerCo trying to help out. Pretty good deal for those sitting on the fence.

Feel free to PM if you have any questions.



Thanks

Steve

