SilencerCo $200 Store credit sale.
Unread 02-13-2017, 03:36 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 853
SilencerCo $200 Store credit sale.
https://silencerco.com/rebate-promo/

Is the $200 tax stamp keeping you from buying a silencer?

No worries  weve got you covered.
DO THIS
Purchase one of our silencers through a SilencerCo Dealer any time between February 1, 2017 and April 30, 2017 then click the link below to register your product and upload your proof of purchase.
GET THIS
Youll then receive a custom code via email within 72 hours thats good for up to $200 worth of free gear on SilencerCos web store  accessories, merchandise  you name it.


SilenerCo trying to help out. Pretty good deal for those sitting on the fence.
Feel free to PM if you have any questions.

Thanks
Steve
RTLW
