SHUSH Act



Complete de-reg of suppressors and NO FFL required! They will be treated just like any other firearm accessory! You could order them online and have them sent to your house!



https://www.gunsamerica.com/blog/shu...ct-introduced/



https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-...nate-bill/1505



Call or email your senators and let's get this thing passed!!! FINALLY!!! Someone gets it!!!Complete de-reg of suppressors and NO FFL required! They will be treated just like any other firearm accessory! You could order them online and have them sent to your house!Call or email your senators and let's get this thing passed!!!

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith