SHUSH Act
FINALLY!!! Someone gets it!!!
Complete de-reg of suppressors and NO FFL required! They will be treated just like any other firearm accessory! You could order them online and have them sent to your house!
https://www.gunsamerica.com/blog/shu...ct-introduced/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-...nate-bill/1505
Call or email your senators and let's get this thing passed!!!
