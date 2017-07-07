Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page SHUSH Act
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

SHUSH Act
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-07-2017, 03:05 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 10,020
SHUSH Act
FINALLY!!! Someone gets it!!!

Complete de-reg of suppressors and NO FFL required! They will be treated just like any other firearm accessory! You could order them online and have them sent to your house!

https://www.gunsamerica.com/blog/shu...ct-introduced/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-...nate-bill/1505

Call or email your senators and let's get this thing passed!!!
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« SAS Claymore At shooters Right ear. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC