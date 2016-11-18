SAS Reaper MX review

Found this and wanted to pass it along. Pretty good little right up.From His youtube channel.Published on Nov 18, 2016I go over my experience with the Suppressed Armament System 7'' Reaper MX. I've had it on many rifles over the past year and been quite impressed. Enjoy!Faxon 308 Barrel:Ballistic Advantage 300BLK Barrel:Liberty shirt:...Music by Youtube Creators & Machinima SoundCategoryEntertainmentLicenseStandard YouTube LicenseThanksSteveRLTW816-718-9489