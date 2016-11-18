Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page SAS Reaper MX review
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

SAS Reaper MX review
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-27-2017, 10:17 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 970
SAS Reaper MX review
Found this and wanted to pass it along. Pretty good little right up.



From His youtube channel.
Published on Nov 18, 2016
I go over my experience with the Suppressed Armament System 7'' Reaper MX. I've had it on many rifles over the past year and been quite impressed. Enjoy!

Suppressedarmament.com Home

Faxon 308 Barrel: https://goo.gl/jVDhgO

Ballistic Advantage 300BLK Barrel: https://goo.gl/9vmfaE

Liberty shirt: http://1776united.com/collections/men

http://www.freedommunitions.com

Minuteman Munitions | Revolutionary Ammo for Serious Shooters

aStore for Amazon Associates...

gunsngear

www.facebook.com/mrgunsngear

www.twitter.com/mrgunsngear

Music by Youtube Creators & Machinima Sound
Category
Entertainment
License
Standard YouTube License


Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Thunderbeast Ultra 5..... Anyone used one? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC