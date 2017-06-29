SAS Claymore At shooters Right ear.



url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kR72AiIbMsk&t=1s





100% Titanium

556 Cal.

12.6 ozs

38 DB's of Reduction

8.3" length of suppressor

Only adds 3.6" of length to the weapon



MilSpec meter tested, 10 shot average was 130.79, That is 38.21 DB's of reduction. Only adding 3.8" total length to your AR-15.

Test weapon was a 17 5/16" 556. shooting XM193 55 Gr. MilSpec ammo.





Here are the Spec's for our test weapon.



Barrel length 17 5/16" No brake

With brake 18 11/16"



With suppressor on it is OAL is 22 3/8"





Additional length is 5 1/16" for suppressor, and Brake.



weights as well.

brake 3.4ozs heat treated, Nitrided Coated, 4150 Steel.

suppressor 12.2 ozs

standard tomb brake for comparison 3.9 ozs





Used Federal XM193 Ammo 55gr Average Chrono was 3235 FPS.



