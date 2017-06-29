SAS Claymore At shooters Right ear.

This is crazy quiet. I am sure it will stir up some conversation.
url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kR72AiIbMsk&t=1s
100% Titanium
556 Cal.
12.6 ozs
38 DB's of Reduction
8.3" length of suppressor
Only adds 3.6" of length to the weapon
MilSpec meter tested, 10 shot average was 130.79, That is 38.21 DB's of reduction. Only adding 3.8" total length to your AR-15.
Test weapon was a 17 5/16" 556. shooting XM193 55 Gr. MilSpec ammo.
Here are the Spec's for our test weapon.
Barrel length 17 5/16" No brake
With brake 18 11/16"
With suppressor on it is OAL is 22 3/8"
Additional length is 5 1/16" for suppressor, and Brake.
weights as well.
brake 3.4ozs heat treated, Nitrided Coated, 4150 Steel.
suppressor 12.2 ozs
standard tomb brake for comparison 3.9 ozs
Used Federal XM193 Ammo 55gr Average Chrono was 3235 FPS.
Hope this makes it clear IF not feel free to call or Text me your questions.