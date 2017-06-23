SAS Barricade 6.5 suppressor At shooters ear

We used a BK2209 meter, .260 Rem 22" barrel.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu96FqBU5Bw



127.2 DB's at the ear for a 6.2" long 9ozs suppressor.



Thanks

Steve

RTLW

816-718-9489 Got the meter out today and did some more testing. Here is a vid of the SAS Barricade At the shooters ear.We used a BK2209 meter, .260 Rem 22" barrel.127.2 DB's at the ear for a 6.2" long 9ozs suppressor.ThanksSteveRTLW816-718-9489