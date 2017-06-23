Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Suppressors
SAS Barricade 6.5 suppressor At shooters ear
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
SAS Barricade 6.5 suppressor At shooters ear
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-23-2017, 02:32 PM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 966
SAS Barricade 6.5 suppressor At shooters ear
Got the meter out today and did some more testing. Here is a vid of the SAS Barricade At the shooters ear.
We used a BK2209 meter, .260 Rem 22" barrel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu96FqBU5Bw
127.2 DB's at the ear for a 6.2" long 9ozs suppressor.
Thanks
Steve
RTLW
816-718-9489
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
US News article about the HPA.
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:02 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC