SAS Barricade 6.5 suppressor At shooters ear
Unread 06-23-2017, 02:32 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 966
SAS Barricade 6.5 suppressor At shooters ear
Got the meter out today and did some more testing. Here is a vid of the SAS Barricade At the shooters ear.
We used a BK2209 meter, .260 Rem 22" barrel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu96FqBU5Bw

127.2 DB's at the ear for a 6.2" long 9ozs suppressor.

Thanks
Steve
RTLW
816-718-9489
